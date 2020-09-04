John Milford Thanked For Service To Wellington Chamber, Business Central And ExportNZ Central

John Milford is stepping down from his position as Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Business Central and ExportNZ Central, and will finish at the end of November.

John has been Chief Executive since the beginning of 2015, and prior to this was an active supporter of the Chamber, previously serving several years as a board member and then President of the Wellington Chamber.

"Although I am sad to be leaving the organisation, it is the right time for me to finish up. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time, both in voluntary and paid roles," says John Milford.

"I couldn’t have done the job without the team, the staff, volunteers, and the members who have been the biggest part of the successes we’ve had.

"I have worked with some great people who believe in and love this city and region - and who truly want to see it succeed. There’s still much, much work to do and I know they will continue it.

"While I have no set plans presently, I will continue to contribute to the greater Wellington region, I’m a passionate and proud Wellingtonian first and foremost."

Combined Council Chair Vaughan Renner thanked John for his service to the organisation.

"On John’s appointment, he clearly signalled to me and the Board that he felt a five-year tenure was appropriate for this role and for a position as CEO of an organisation and he has now been with us for five and a half years," says Vaughan Renner.

"He has built strong relationships and has done a great job of promoting business and the Central New Zealand region.

"In addition to being a dedicated champion for business, John’s achievements over the last five years have included: an increase and retention of membership at 3,600 represented members; stabilising the financial results of the organisation and achieving budget for the last four years; working with the Board to build a governance structure that truly reflects the business environment in which we operate today; and successfully recruited and trained a great cohort of team members who reflect the demographic make-up of business today.

"On behalf of the Board, I wish John every success in any future ventures in which he may be involved.

"We are now looking for an excellent person to continue the organisation’s work and intend going to the market for a replacement."

