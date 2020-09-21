Council Re-establishes Full Services For Alert Level 1

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday 21 September that most of Aotearoa, including Horowhenua, will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midnight, officers are working to re-establish full services across Council facilities.

Council will continue to have QR codes displayed at its facilities to assist with tracking.

Council asks the community to continue to follow the Golden Rules for Alert Level 1 as follows:

· If you’re sick, stay home.

· If you have cold or flu-like symptoms, call your doctor or healthline. Get tested.

· Wash your hands.

· Sneeze or cough into your elbow and regularly clean shared surfaces.

· You must self-isolate if you’re told by officials to do so.

· Stay healthy, work with your GP if you have underlying health issues.

· Keep track of where you’ve been.

· Businesses help people track movements by displaying the QR code.

· Stay vigilant.

· Be kind to others and be kind to yourself.

Mayor Bernie Wanden thanked the community for their continued efforts to support COVID-19 response measures.

“Thank you for your efforts, support and patience over the past month as we have all united against COVID-19, including the recent outbreak. I know we will continue to unite as we recover from this pandemic,” he said.

Below is a list of activities and services and how they will be operating in Alert Level 1.

Activity Services in Alert Level 1 Customer service contact centres Council’s main office will continue to be open normal hours, from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Residents and customers are still able to contact us by telephone on 06 366 0999 or email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz. We also have lots of services and information on our website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz Rubbish and recycling services All kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will continue. To find out when your next collection date is please visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/checkcollectiondates. Transfer stations are open to the public. Recycling stations in Levin, Foxton and Shannon, and mobile community recycling stations, will be open. Water supply, wastewater and stormwater services These services will continue. Governance and decision making Council and Committees of Council will continue to meet in person. Public engagement and participation in council decision making continues to be welcomed and encouraged. The public gallery will be open to all those who wish to attend public meetings. Civil defence and emergency management These services will continue. Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and public toilets Public toilets remain open. Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and sportsgrounds are open. Please observe the Alert Level 1 golden rules. Mowing and general maintenance continue. Litter bins will continue to be emptied. Library services Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will resume normal opening hours of: 9am – 5.30pm, Monday Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 10am – 9pm Wednesday 10am – 4pm Saturday 1pm – 4pm Sunday Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will continue normal opening hours of: 9am – 5pm weekdays 10am to 4pm weekends Shannon Library will continue normal opening hours of: 10am - 12pm and 1pm – 5pm Monday – Friday 10am – 12pm Saturday Swimming pools Levin Aquatic Centre will continue normal operating hours of: 6am – 9pm Monday – Friday 8am – 6pm Saturday 8am – 5.30pm Sunday Streamline Swim School, land and aqua based fitness classes will continue. For more information, please visit aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz Foxton Heated Pools re-opened for summer on 1 September. Opening hours are: 11am – 7pm Monday – Friday

10am – 6pm Saturday & Sunday Community centres Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will resume normal operating hours. Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will continue normal operating hours. (See above under Library Services for hours). Quiz night will resume weekly at 7pm from Wednesday 23 September 2020. Animal control Animal control will respond to all calls. The dog pound will open to the public by appointment only. Planning (resource) consents We are continuing to process resource consents as normal. Contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz. Regulatory, Licensing and Compliance We are continuing to process licence applications and renewals as normal. Contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz. Building consents We are continuing to process building consents as normal. To book an inspection call 06 366 0927. For general enquiries please call 06 366 0999 or email enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz Noise control We are continuing to receive and respond to noise control complaints 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Roading services Routine road maintenance and roading projects continue. Parking Parking services continue to operate as normal. If you have parking compliance complaints please contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz. Strategic planning You can still contact us by email or phone to discuss our current consultations. Email enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz or telephone 06 366 0999. Consultation will continue in a safe way on all our projects. Finance You can still contact us to discuss any enquiries you have about Council financial matters on 06 366 0999. For enquiries about rates invoices, payments, rebates or if you are experiencing hardship please contact Council by emailing rates@horowhenua.govt.nz, or calling 06 366 0999 so we can help you. Information management services Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), Land Information Memorandum (LIM) and Property File requests are continuing to be processed. Details for submitting these requests are available on our website.

© Scoop Media

