Event Packed Weekend As Wellington Moves To Level 1

Van Gogh art lovers, New Zealand music fans and live performance lovers in general are all set to benefit from Wellington’s move to alert level 1.

Event crowd numbers have been restricted to 100 in Level 2 but with the move to level 1 from 11.59pm tonight, crowd limits are lifted. That means full-sized events will proceed as planned and, in some cases, extra tickets will go on sale.

Perhaps the hottest ticket in town is the immersive Digital Nights Wellington – Van Gogh Alive experience. The thousands of people on the waitlist will be provided exclusive access to tickets before the remainder go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Wednesday morning. Demand is expected to be strong.

Fat Freddy’s Drop will be performing to a capacity crowd at the Michael Fowler Centre this Thursday night and tickets have also sold well to Orchestra Wellington’s Symphonic Dances on Saturday at the Michael Fowler Centre. Also on this Saturday is the Wonderland Warehouse Party at Shed 6, keeping a full house of electronic dance music fans entertained.

Indie music fans keen to enjoy a live performance can still get a ticket to Nadia Reid’s and Tiny Ruins’ combined concert this Saturday at the Opera House, and classical music lovers can head along to the Michael Fowler Centre on Sunday to experience an NZSO performance under Emmy Award winning conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says the drop in alert level provides a much-needed dose of good news for both the events sector and local businesses.

“Being able to have hold live performances safe in the knowledge that crowds can go up to each specific venue capacity provides comfort for performers, promoters and venue managers.

“It’s also great news for local businesses who will benefit economically from more people coming into the city on event days.”

