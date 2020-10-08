Palmy Punjabi Festival - 31 October

New Zealanders are some of the nicest, friendliest people around. These defining qualities prove Kiwis are a lovable bunch. Punjabis are also the most fun loving, caring, sharing and loyal people .

Kiwis have an easy going spirit. In New Zealand you’ll likely hear someone utter the phrase: ‘She’ll be right’. That’s pretty indicative of how Kiwis view life in general: they like to take things as they go, thinking that everything will work out in the end.

Kiwis have a commendable can-do attitude A can-do attitude. New Zealanders are quite humble people. They don’t like bragging about their achievements, and they equally hate hearing anyone being boastful about their own feats’.

One of New Zealand’s cultural icons is the number eight wire: a symbol of what locals know as Kiwi ingenuity. New Zealanders are quite creative and entrepreneurial, bringing a number influential pioneers to the world throughout its short history. Kiwis have quite a subtle, often self-deprecating sense of humour.

The country is commendable for its continuous pursuits to right past wrongdoings, from land ownership rights as stipulated in the Treaty of Waitangi, Usually attributed to the loyalty shared by the New Zealand and Australian soldiers in the First World War, the term ‘mateship’ has evolved to depict the local sense of comradeship on sports fields and in life in general. Manaakitanga, which is a Maori word for hospitality, is seen as a sign of mutual respect for others – as such, hospitality and generosity are highly valued in New Zealand. New Zealanders are naturally quite generous, and you can generally rely on them to be willing to help out anyone who needs it.

Kiwis know they have a good thing going on, and they don’t want to lose it. They care about the quality of their rivers, they want to see their mountains preserved and many even take time to volunteer in the country’s various conservation islands, community tree planting events or local pest control initiatives.

Further to our efforts last year where about 3000 people attended ,this year in Palmerston North we wish to further share our Punjabi culture and way of life with the local Kiwi community. We are hoping for well in excess of 5000 people to attend.. The objective is to show that similarities we have with other New Zealanders and with kiwi culture. We hope that by sharing our free food ,free refreshments ,music song ,sport ,turban tying ,lots of giveaways and performances there will be a better understanding of our culture by the local Palmerston North community . It will be a fun day for all to come and enjoy at no cost which reflects the communal kitchen paradigm being part of our way of life. Our aim is to be fully and truly accepted as part of our local community with little differentiation and more commonalities expounded.

We will have Bhangra performances, Sikh Martial Arts ,Musical instruments and some signing and dances .We will also have demonstrations and games to show the equality and love amongst men without discrimination. We will also demonstrate the Equality of women. We will try to demonstrate the concepts of brotherhood, love, humility, simplicity, equality and tolerance.

Punjabi’s do not believe in division between people on the basis of caste, colour, religion and race. We do not believe in caste, class, affluence, poverty nor religion or discrimination of any sort. All men are equal. The only prerequisite was to have faith in one God, purification of soul and dedication to God. The Equality of Women is Propounded.

Our way of life has 3 three pillars : Naam japna,(Recite the name of God. Kirat karni (Honest Living)and Vand chakhna. (Share your earnings)

We do not believe in any ritual but with deep concentration recite the name of God. Contemplation in solitude is as important as being in Congregation.

Kirat karni is earning one’s livelihood with honest labour. Kirat is central to the concept of seva, (service.) Kirat states that a coarse meal earned through hard labour is preferred than a sumptuous meal at a wealthy Landowner’s place.

Vand chakhna is best explained as ‘sharing is caring’ community kitchen, and dasvandh, sharing one-tenth of one’s earnings with the community. It means to share what you have and to consume it together as a community. This could be wealth and or food. etc. The term is also used to mean to share ones wealth with others in the community, to give to charity, to distribute free Food and to generally help the less fortunate others in the community.

Please find the poster for the event attached where we will celebrate the Palmy Punjabi Festival that will demonstrate our way of life and promote better understanding amongst people of the City of Palmerston through Fun and Interactive activity.

