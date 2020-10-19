Hororata Highland Games announce 2020 Chieftain





Introducing the 2020 Hororata Highland Games Chieftain - Mr John de Vries.

Born and breed in Canterbury John has had a long and successful career in advertising and graphic design. John was one of the first people to get behind the community when the idea of the Hororata Highland Games was being developed in 2011. Since then John has been the creative brain behind all the visual design for the Games, all voluntarily.

Richard Lang, Chair of the Hororata Community Trust commented, “John embodies what Clan Hororata is, a group of people coming together for a common cause, for the betterment of our community. John is not from Hororata but he has embraced our community and us him. His passion, creativity and design talents can be seen on display in every aspect of the Hororata Highland Games. We are proud to have John as our 2020 Chieftain for the 10th Hororata Highland Games.”

The Hororata Highland Games has grown into an iconic festival which attracts 10,000 people annually. This is quite an achievement as it is a community run event with 220 people volunteering to be part of Clan Hororata. This equates to nearly 5,000 volunteer hours throughout the year to make the Hororata Highland Games come to life.

“When I first was asked to be involved with the Games way back in 2011, I thought it sounded like a lot of fun and I was right, it has been. I feel a real sense of achievement and satisfaction having been part of the community who have taken what was an idea in the days following the earthquakes to a hugely successful event which brings people together.

Community is not defined by location it is about people, friendship and a sense of belonging. This is what I feel being part of the Hororata Highland Games and Clan Hororata. I am honoured to be the Chieftain for the 10th Games.

I invite others to join Hororata by volunteering at the Games. Simply send them a message and you will be welcomed to the Clan. It is hugely rewarding and the tee shirt you get is pretty cool too!”

The Hororata Highland Games has been the foundation from which the Hororata Community Trust has been able to build on over the past decade. The 10th Hororata Highland Games will be a real celebration for the community and everyone who has been involved in the event. “We are very excited to be still planning the Games this year and what has allowed the Trust to continue to do this is the support we have had from our volunteers, sponsors and funders, without this we would not have been able to proceed,” said Richard.

“The Games is important to our community as, like many others, are grappling with COVID. One of the ways the Trust invests in the community is with a $6000.00 fund which is split between six community groups who are involved in helping with the running of the event.”

The 10th Hororata Highland Games will be held Saturday 7th November 2020 at the Hororata Domain. Discounted early bird tickets are on sale now. Visit www.hororatahighlandgames.org.nz for details.

