Serious Crash, Waimea Road, Nelson - Tasman
Thursday, 22 October 2020, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious single-vehicle
crash on Waimea Road, Nelson.
The crash, in which a
vehicle has gone off the road near the SPCA, occurred around
1:50pm.
One person is in a serious condition and is
being transported to hospital.
The road is currently
closed and diversions are in place at the east and west ends
of Beatson Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
Waimea Road area if
possible.
