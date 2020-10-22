Serious Crash, Waimea Road, Nelson - Tasman

Emergency services are attending a serious single-vehicle crash on Waimea Road, Nelson.

The crash, in which a vehicle has gone off the road near the SPCA, occurred around 1:50pm.

One person is in a serious condition and is being transported to hospital.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at the east and west ends of Beatson Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the Waimea Road area if possible.

