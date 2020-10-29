Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Time To Start Thinking About Conserving Water

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

With summer approaching, Hastings and Napier residents are being urged to use less water to help reduce the possibility of shortages and restrictions.

There are simple things everyone can do to help manage demand on the water supply over the months ahead, and these are outlined in a campaign being launched by the Hastings District, Hawke’s Bay Regional and Napier City councils this week.

By working together and all doing our bit we can conserve thousands of litres of water every day in the urban areas, and the “Saving H20 is the way to go” campaign will be sharing useful tips that show small actions can be very effective.

They include waiting to have a full load before doing the washing, which can save 1400 litres of water a month.

Other conservation measures include lifting the lawnmower blade up a notch so grass is longer and doesn’t dry out so fast, not filling the bath up too high, and not letting the water run while brushing teeth.

One of the biggest contributors to water reserves dropping throughout summer and during periods of low rainfall is garden and lawn watering.

Outdoor watering efficiently, including only doing so on alternate days and using hoses rather than sprinklers where possible, is one of the main ways people can help conserve water.

On rural properties, people are also urged to consider how they manage, use and save water.

By making small changes as individuals, Hawke’s Bay people can make a big difference collectively when it comes to conserving water.

Keep your ears open and your eyes peeled in the weeks ahead and get on board with this fun campaign that will help you do your bit to be careful with water, and ensure there is enough for everyone.

The water conservation messages will be spread through radio, papers, social media, the councils’ websites and digital ads, and run until the end of March.

For more information about water conservation go to the Napier City Council (www.napier.govt.nz/services/water-2/water/conservation/), Hastings District Council (www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/water/drinking-water/water-conservation/) and/or Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/water-management/water-conservation/) websites – remember, a run of hot weather doesn’t have to mean we run out of water.

