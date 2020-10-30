Crash, State Highway 26, Hikutaia - Waikato
Friday, 30 October 2020, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash involving a truck
transporting a house which has struck powerlines on SH26,
near the intersection of Corbett Road in Hikutaia.
The
northbound lanes are blocked and diversions are in
place.
There are no reports of
injury.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more