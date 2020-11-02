Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland’s Most Colourful Fundraiser Returns – Register Now For Pink Ribbon Walk

Monday, 2 November 2020, 10:43 am
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

Aucklanders are being urged to grab their pals, put on their pinkest outfits, and join thousands of Kiwis walking for breast cancer. Auckland is about to be packed out in pink again this November for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s (BCFNZ) Pink Ribbon Walk.

The walk takes place on Saturday 14 November at the Auckland Domain, with pre-event entertainment from 2:15pm and the walk starting at 3pm. Tickets are available online now at pinkribbonwalk.co.nz

Samantha Littlefield, who is 29 years old and lives in Massey, is doing the Auckland Pink Ribbon Walk in honour of her mum Gillian, whose breast cancer returned this year after 14 years in remission.

Samantha said: “In May 2019 we celebrated Mum being cancer-free for 14 years. Then in June this year I got a phone call from her and I instantly knew that something was wrong. She told me she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer again. The affect that not just the cancer, but also the treatments, has on the patient and their family is tremendous, both physically and mentally. The support provided by Breast Cancer Foundation is absolutely spectacular. It makes a very hard situation that little bit easier.”

BCFNZ’s Pink Ribbon Walks are annual fundraisers which celebrate breast cancer survivors, remember those who have been lost, promote breast health awareness, and raise much-needed funds to work towards BCFNZ’s vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.

With 5km and 10km routes, the walks are accessible to everyone, no matter their age or fitness level. Supporters who aren’t keen on walking can still take part by signing up to be a volunteer marshal or cheer squad member.

“Our Pink Ribbon Walks are a great way to show your support for friends, family or colleagues affected by breast cancer,” said Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

“It’s always really special to see supporters and survivors coming together to help us achieve our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. The funds raised will go towards our life-saving work in research, patient support and education.”

Each year, around 1,025 women in greater Auckland are diagnosed with breast cancer, and sadly every year around 174 will die of breast cancer.

