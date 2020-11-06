Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH1 Near Seacliff, Dunedin

Police can now release the name of the woman who died in a crash on SH1 near Seacliff, Dunedin on 5 November.

She was Den Thi Baird, 51, of Waikouaiti.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

