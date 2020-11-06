Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH1 Near Seacliff, Dunedin
Friday, 6 November 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the woman who died in
a crash on SH1 near Seacliff, Dunedin on 5
November.
She was Den Thi Baird, 51, of
Waikouaiti.
Police extend their sympathies to her
family and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more