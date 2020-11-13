Queenstown Predator Trapping Workshop “not All Guts And Gore”

Queenstowners keen to do their bit for neighbourhood native species will have the opportunity to learn some hands-on skills at a trapping workshop this month.

A two-day immersive predator trapping workshop will be held in Queenstown with the aim of helping the community upskill in predator trapping.

The course is delivered in partnership through the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and the Department of Conservation, and will be held in the Wakatipu Rugby Clubrooms beside the Memorial Centre on 26 - 27 November.

DOC Senior Ranger Biodiversity Lisa Thurlow says it’s exciting to have a course with this depth of content taking place on our doorstep, helping to achieve the end goal of protecting our native species.

“We hope to dispel the rumours that it’s all guts and gore by teaching everything you need to know; from trap setting basics through to establishing and managing your own trap line.”

“The Queenstown Lakes district is already home to many extremely passionate and skilled community trappers. This workshop will be a valuable tool for people who’d like to become more active in predator pest control and it will provide an overview of New Zealand pest predators focusing on rats, stoats and possums.”

The course will look at defining why these predators are pests, their impacts, and the control methods to use. The main focus will be on developing an effective predator control plan for participant’s local areas and the importance of monitoring, allowing new trappers to work out the right methods to match the outcomes they are looking to achieve.

Participants will also gain the practical experience needed to be able to trap successfully.

Registrations are online via the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology website (see below) or by contacting DOC Queenstown on 03 442 7933, cost is $166 per person for the two-day course.

https://www.nmit.ac.nz/study/short-courses/prt301-predator-trapping-methods

