Trust Dishes Out $1.8m To 35 Organisations

In what is the last grants round for the calendar year, Central Lakes Trust have granted a significant $1.8 million to 34 organisations throughout Central Lakes.

The grant recipients are from a cross section of sectors, with operational and programme funding for the 2021 year receiving the largest share at $1.67 million of the total granted; with youth, a sector recently reviewed and prioritised by the Trust receiving just under $1 million.

“Last year the Trust undertook a review of the youth sector to better understand the issues our young people are faced with today, consequently grants benefitting youth received an increase in focus and funding,” Grants Manager, Mat Begg explains.

“This increased funding carries through in this round with youth being prominent in many of the grants.”

Notably of the grants approved are the four youth trusts working throughout our region, Alexandra & Districts Youth Trust, Cromwell Youth Trust, Kahu Youth Trust, and Wakatipu Youth Trust, with three receiving multiyear grants approved for the next three years.

“The youth trusts are doing a lot of work with schools and in our community in the response to COVID-19, and are seen as a positive way for youth to have an outlet in these uncertain times. A multiyear grant provides some assurance of funding for the coming three years, and enables them to plan accordingly,” he says.

At the end of October the Trust brought Nigel Latta to the region for a fully subscribed resilience tour through Central Lakes. In addition to the community events there was a specific session with the youth trusts.

Wakatipu Youth Trust Manager Jacqui Moir thanked the Trust for the opportunity to attend a youth training session, as part of the Trust’s Nigel Latta resilience tour, saying their team thoroughly enjoyed the session.

“We very much appreciated being part of this exclusive professional development opportunity. To be able to learn from someone with such extensive knowledge and experience with youth, and someone of such high calibre, was a real privilege. Nigel was every bit as engaging, informative, personable and funny as his impressive collection of TV programmes and books!” she says.

Additional grants included Life Education Trust whom receive another multiyear grant to deliver their educational programme to primary and intermediate students in the CLT catchment. The programme which CLT has supported since 2001 with high profile mascot, Harrold the Giraffe, aims to teach children how brilliant the human body is, about their resilience and their identities and about relationships and communities.

In a first for the Trust, the solely volunteer run, Wakatipu-based Baskets of Blessing receive a grant of $47K to provide meals to families in need. The service provides bulk packs of nutritious frozen meals and fresh produce hampers using mainly surplus food sourced from supermarkets.

Different to other foodbanks, in that anonymous referrals come through their website and not through social service agencies, it means it has a wide reach into the community. Supported by 50 core volunteers the service has gone from providing 200 meals and 20 baskets per month in 2019, to 2,500 meals and 50 baskets per month into over 600 residences in 2020, having extended its service to include Kingston, Glenorchy, Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, and Wanaka.

Lee Nicolson, Baskets of Blessing Trustee says they are very excited to receive the Central Lakes Trust funding.

“Baskets of Blessing is extremely passionate about being part of the solutions for helping individuals and families transition into the new norm for our community post Covid-19. We are determined to assist every single nomination that comes our way. Aside from the trauma suddenly being experienced by many Wakatipu based families from the impact of Covid-19, there are also many others struggling with other unexpected life challenges. Many families are also trying to manage accidents and illness, bereavement, mental health, and new family dynamics as well as job losses.”

Since the Trust commenced 20 years ago, it has returned over $117 million back into the community. A total of $8.5m of the $9.40 million grants budget for the 2020/21 financial year has been allocated to date.

GRANTS APPROVED – NOVEMBER 2020

Project grants

Clyde Bowling Club Kitchen Refurbishment $2,500

Cromwell Bike Park Inc. Stage 2 and 3 $64,491

Kelvin Peninsula Community Association Inc. Emergency Response Equipment $5,000

Lakes District Hospital Foundation Whanau room for the Lakes Hospital $48,594

Millers Flat Bakehouse Trust Storeroom/Kitchen authentication $8,177

Queenstown Primary School Installation of Spider Frame $15,000

Roxburgh Entertainment Centre Sound System $6,243

Showbiz Queenstown Legally Blonde The Musical $12,990

St Bathans Area Community Assoc Inc. St Bathans Multi Arts Festival $3,500

St Josephs School Sandpit upgrade $6,925

Tarras School Multisport court resurface $10,000

Wanaka Preschool Early Childhood Centre Inc. Verandah replacement and small roof $3,346

Wheels to Dunstan Replacement vehicle $19,026

Wheels at Wanaka Wheels at Wanaka Event 2021 $15,000

Operational / Programme grants

Age Concern Otago Operational Grant 2021-2023 $90,000

Alexandra and Districts Youth Trust Operational Grant 2021-2023 $129,528

Arts on Tour NZ Programme Grant 2021 $14,636

Baskets of Blessing Operational Grant (Nov 2020–Jun 2022) $78,670

The Boys Brigade in New Zealand Inc. Programme Grant 2021 $27,000

Catholic Social Services Operational Grants 2021-2023 $40,000

Central Otago REAP Operational Grant 2021 $98,000

Central Otago Primary School Sports Assoc. Programme Grants 2021 $39,026

Challenge Wanaka Challenge Wanaka 2021 – children’s triathlon $21,620

Community Networks Wanaka Operational Grant 2021 $120,000

Cromwell Youth Trust Operational Grant 2021 $120,222

Kahu Youth Trust Operational Grant 2021-2023 $201,000

Life Education Trust Programme Grant 2021-2023 $30,000

New Zealand Centre for Gifted Education MindPlus Programme Grant 2021 $20,000

Otago Multiple Sclerosis Society Inc. Operational Grant 2021 $7,281

Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand Programme Grant 2021 $9,000

Ronald McDonald House South Island Programme Grant 2021 $119,250

Southern REAP Drive My Life Programme 2021 $34,600

Sticks ‘n Stones Programme Grant 2021 $106,478

Wakatipu High School Youth Employment Programme 2021 $30,000

Wakatipu Youth Trust Operational Grant 2021-2023 $183,600

Guaranteed Against Loss (GAL)

Showbiz Queenstown Legally Blonde The Musical $12,990

TOTAL: $1,798,693

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the specified year only.

