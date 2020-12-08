New Zealand's Population Could Reach 6 Million By 2050



New Zealand’s population could hit 6 million by 2050, and could reach this milestone sooner depending on migration and birth rates, Stats NZ said today.

Stats NZ has released projections of the population usually living in New Zealand. The new projections have the estimated resident population of 5.1 million at 30 June 2020 as a base and cover the period 2020–73.

“The New Zealand population hit 4 million people in 2003,” population insights senior manager Brooke Theyers said.

