New Zealand's Population Could Reach 6 Million By 2050
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 10:40 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
New Zealand’s population could hit 6 million by
2050, and could reach this milestone sooner depending on
migration and birth rates, Stats NZ said today.
Stats
NZ has released projections of the population usually living
in New Zealand. The new projections have the estimated
resident population of 5.1 million at 30 June 2020 as a base
and cover the period 2020–73.
“The New Zealand
population hit 4 million people in 2003,” population
insights senior manager Brooke Theyers
said.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information
release:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Werewolf's Best Music Of 2020
Sure, New Zealand’s pandemic experience hasn’t been anything like the horror show it has been elsewhere. Yet the Covid anxiety levels were still high enough to undermine a lot of the creative resolutions many of us took into lockdown: read that good book, learn Spanish, teach yourself coding etc Most of that didn’t happen. All praise therefore to the remarkable artists who produced such a lot of great work in 2020 despite the virus, and despite the anxiety from losing their ability to tour, and earn a living... More>>