Name Release: Fatal Fire, Palmerston North
Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 9:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can release the name of the woman who died
following a house fire in Westbrook, Palmerston North last
week.
Emergency services were called to the property
about 11:30pm on December 10.
Te Maramatanga
Grant-Plumridge, a 60-year-old woman, was transported to
hospital, where she later died.
The fire is being
treated as suspicious at this stage and the circumstances
are being
investigated.
