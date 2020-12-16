Name Release: Fatal Fire, Palmerston North

Police can release the name of the woman who died following a house fire in Westbrook, Palmerston North last week.

Emergency services were called to the property about 11:30pm on December 10.

Te Maramatanga Grant-Plumridge, a 60-year-old woman, was transported to hospital, where she later died.

The fire is being treated as suspicious at this stage and the circumstances are being investigated.

