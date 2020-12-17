Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keeping The Waikato COVID-19 Free This Summer

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

If you're heading to any Coromandel hotspots or to our West Coast beaches this summer and need a COVID-19 test, we've got you covered.

Waikato DHB, in partnership with local health care providers, is rolling out a comprehensive testing plan to keep our communities and many visitors safe while they're enjoying everything the region has to offer.

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki and Anglesea Clinic Accident and Urgent Medical will be setting up testing sites in Coromandel, Whitianga, Tairua and Whangamata.

The services will run between December 21, 2020 and January 31, 2021, excluding public holidays and weekends.

Raglan Medical Centre is also increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity. You will still be able to get a test at designated General Practices across the Waikato. A full list is available on the DHB website.

The Founders Theatre testing site in Hamilton will be in operation during its normal hours of 8am to 4pm, seven days a week. The hours will be reduced from 9am to 1pm on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and January 2.

Waikato is expecting large numbers of people coming to the region for their holidays. We want everyone to have a great break, but want to remind the public about some basic, but important actions that protect themselves and others against COVID-19 to make summer unstoppable.

Keep doing these four simple things:

  • Wash your hands
  • Scan QR codes
  • Turn on Bluetooth tracing on the NZ COVID Tracer app
  • Stay home if you’re feeling unwell and get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116 about getting a COVID-19 test.

If we all play our part, we can continue to have a great Kiwi summer and keep New Zealand free of COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms to look out for are:

  • new or worsening cough;
  • a fever;
  • shortness of breath;
  • sore throat;
  • sneezing and runny nose;
  • or temporary loss of smell. 
     

Here are some more tips for guarding against COVID-19: 
 

  • If you're at a party with people you haven't met before, try and make a note of who is in your social circles. Even better, remember to scan in at the venue using the NZ COVID Tracer app and keep your Bluetooth on to help with contact tracing. 
     
  • If you're hosting an event you can create your own QR code for guests to check in with the app. You could also consider having your event outdoors - the more space people have, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread if it is in the community.
  • It is helpful to keep a note of guests visiting your place, especially if you're expecting a big crowd. This will help with contact tracing and prevent further spread of COVID-19. 
     
  • If you're heading away on holiday, consider packing a 'holiday essentials' kit with face masks, hand sanitiser, cleaning products, a booklet for contact tracing. You may want to consider packing extra food and water supplies in the instance there is a community outbreak and the country moves up Alert Levels.
  • If you're out looking for a Boxing Day or New Years' sale or doing your Christmas shopping, try and keep your distance from others and consider keeping hand sanitiser with you.

