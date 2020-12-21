Update And Name Release: Karori Homicide

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott:

Police continue to make progress in the homicide investigation currently underway in Karori, Wellington.

Formal identification has taken place and Police can now confirm the victim was 33-year-old Rau Tongia.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry and we are working to hold those responsible to account.

A scene guard remains in place at the Percy Dyett Drive property while Police, alongside ESR examine the scene.

We can confirm Police attended a report of a disorder incident at the property at around 1:25am yesterday morning.

Enquiries into this incident are forming part of the ongoing investigation into Mr Tongia's death.

The community can expect to see a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as we seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses.

Police are speaking to a number of people however we do still urge anyone who has any information that could assist Police enquiries to contact us.

If you did hear or see something in the Percy Dyett Drive area at the time which may assist our enquiries, please contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

