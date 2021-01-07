Incident On Queens Road, Panmure
Thursday, 7 January 2021, 6:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at an incident on Queens Road,
Panmure where a person has sustained serious
injuries.
This was reported to Police before
5pm.
The person has been taken to Auckland City
Hospital in a serious condition.
At this early stage
it appears an altercation has occurred outside a commercial
premise between two people.
Police are currently at
the scene making enquiries to establish the full set of
circumstances of what has occurred.
A section of
Queens Road has been closed while those enquiries are
carried out.
At this stage there is no further
information
available.
