Cass Bay Fire: Update 1
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Crews are continuing to work on a scrub fire at Cass Bay,
near Christchurch.
Lyttelton-Governors Bay Road, near
the scene of a fire at Cass Bay is expected to remain closed
until about 5.30pm this afternoon.
Access to the road
has been shut off since a fire broke out at about 1.30pm
this afternoon.
Four ground crews and three
helicopters are working to contain the fire.
It has so
far burnt through 15 hectares.
It isn’t currently
threatening any
structures.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more