Cass Bay Fire: Update 1

Crews are continuing to work on a scrub fire at Cass Bay, near Christchurch.

Lyttelton-Governors Bay Road, near the scene of a fire at Cass Bay is expected to remain closed until about 5.30pm this afternoon.

Access to the road has been shut off since a fire broke out at about 1.30pm this afternoon.

Four ground crews and three helicopters are working to contain the fire.

It has so far burnt through 15 hectares.

It isn’t currently threatening any structures.

