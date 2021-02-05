Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Proposes Dollar-for-dollar Creative Funding

Friday, 5 February 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council may put more money into creative initiatives in the city but will be looking for partners to match its contribution dollar for dollar.

In its draft Long-term Plan, Council is proposing to set up a three-year creative sector match funding trial. The trial would see $100,000 each year ring-fenced for creative initiatives like performance, artwork, multi-cultural activities and more. In return, the city hopes to attract at least a further $100,000 from external sources.

Creative Waikato would administer the funding, but no Council money would be released unless matching finance from an external party was in place.

Community Committee Chair Mark Bunting said Council can and should do something differently to support the city’s creative sector. Creative cities are fun cities that help drive vibrancy in the central city and attract people to Hamilton, he said.

“If we want more public art, more festivals, more installations, more performance, we have to do something to help it happen. But we can’t expect ratepayers to front up with all the money; they are doing their share,” he said.

“We’ve identified people and some businesses in the community who are keen as mustard to invest in our creative sector, but right now, they don’t want to go it alone. They need to know Council is also committed. They want a signal from the city that there’s Council backing for a project and match-funding would do that.”

Mayor Paula Southgate also supports the proposal saying Council has been approached by the creative sector over some years to do more to encourage people to participate in and enjoy the arts.

“I enjoy the amazing creativity we have in our city. In comparison to some other big councils, I know our spending in Hamilton on the sector is modest. I also know Creative New Zealand already has funds set aside for match funding, but right now we don’t have a mechanism in place to apply. This would provide that mechanism and could open up more opportunity for the city,” she said.

“This is a way of stimulating creative activity, while making the city’s investment go further. I’ll be interested to hear what the entire community thinks, not just the sector itself,” she said.

If the match-funding proposal did not go ahead, the city’s creative sector could still seek funding through Council’s existing grants programme. In 2020/21, around $400,000 of support is available.

During discussions in December, not all Councillors supported the match-funding proposal but the majority agreed to put it in the draft budget and seek public feedback.

Final decisions will be made once the total Long-Term Plan budget is locked down in June this year. Before then, Council will undertake a comprehensive public engagement programme on what it is proposing to spend – and when – over the next decade.

Public engagement on the Long-Term Plan will run from March 5 – April 7. More information is available at futurehamilton.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 