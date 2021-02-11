Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastal Wetland In Coromandel

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 11:44 am
Press Release: McGregor Bay Wetland Society Inc

Birds who have made their home on newly flooded wetlands in McGregor Bay, are struggling to raise their chicks after a controversial unconsented tidal gate was reinstated by the council.

The tidal gate has been a cause of concern for the community for many years and a point of disagreement among divided neighbouring landowners, some want the wetland to have unimpeded flow, another feels that it would impact on part of their cattle paddock.

The gate was removed in August by person/s unknown.

Alan Tiplady, TCDC district manager north, said: “This is an act of deliberate damage to a council asset and as such has been reported to the police for investigation to ensure those responsible are held to account for their actions.”

He said the gate was reinstated under the emergency provisions of the Resource Management Act due to the inundation of seawater over adjoining properties which required immediate preventative measures. Consent for the new gate has now been lodged with Waikato Regional Council.

Meanwhile local landowners Philippa and Bob Medlock and neighbour Julie Sargisson have joined forces to try and revert parts of the low-lying paddocks back to wetland. Creating coastal habitat is rare in New Zealand but that is their aim.

The Medlocks deployed diggers on their own land to remove years of hump and hollow contours to create a small wetland. They also removed willows and non-native trees. However this resulted in an incident report being lodged with Waikato Regional Council. An abatement notice, fines and a warning was issued under the RMA.

The results of this work however came fast as the land transformed to a wetland. Heron numbers increased and pied stilts arrived and started breeding.

But in a blow to those keen to reinstate the wetland by reversing past drainage works, Waikato Regional Council has just told the group that breaches of the Resource Management Act by Thames Coromandel District Council which carried out drainage work on the reserve in 2014 has now reached a time limit and will not be investigated further.

The Medlocks and Julie Sargisson, together with McGregor Bay Wetland Society, Forest and Bird and Roy Fraser, who originally made the land as a reserve back in 1988, all want the tidal gate to be removed. They are also backed by Patukirikiri Iwi who want to see restoration. The decision around the gate is awaited from Waikato Regional Council.

Meanwhile the Wetland Society is planning to install a boardwalk and a bird hide with money raised from fundraising. The Medlock are also happy to back footpaths for pedestrians to enjoy the wetlands and give safe passage along the road. Julie Sargisson hopes her bottom paddock will revert to wetland.

Carol Sutherland of the wetland society, said a baseline ecological report has been commissioned by the society, a trapping network set up and the group continues to lobby for the wetland.

She added: “The wetland issue is not conveniently going away, even though pro wetland folk have no expensive lawyer on speed dial. Because the reserve is a Common Marine and Coastal Area, it shouldn’t be an orphan with nobody sticking up for it. With the Medlocks and Julie on board the greater wetland just got bigger.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from McGregor Bay Wetland Society Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 