Firearms, Drugs And Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Counties Manukau

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Three firearms have been seized and two people, including a Killer Bees gang member, are facing firearms-related charges following search warrants in Counties Manukau today.

This morning officers from Counties Manukau carried out search warrants in Flat Bush and Otahuhu.

The search warrants were a result of enquiries into an incident on February 6th 2020, where a bag containing a 12-gauge shotgun was recovered by Police after it was observed being thrown from a vehicle onto the footpath on Flatbush School Road.

At one property Police located two men who had active warrants on firearms and drug supplying charges.

A pistol was located at the house along with over $5000 and a quantity of meth.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of meth for supply and is appearing in the Manukau District Court today.

A 25-year old man was arrested on numerous active charges including the supply and possession of meth.

At a second property Police located two further firearms along with ammunition.

A 25-year-old man is appearing in the Manukau District Court today to face multiple firearms-related charges as a result of the firearms located at the address today, as well as in relation to the shotgun recovered in early February.

Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro announced last week.

