The Deadline For Submissions On Our Advice Has Been Extended

The response to our consultation process so far has been fantastic. After four weeks we have received more than 450 submissions. Thank you for your active support.

The deadline for submissions has been extended for two weeks and now closes March 28 this year. The previous date was March 14.

It is important to us that people are able to contribute to our work – whichwe hope resultsin a fundamental and lasting change for the direction of climate action in Aotearoa.

If you are on track for March 14 there is no need to delay, we will gladly receive your submission early. Head to our consultation page: haveyoursay.climatecommission.govt.nz

Thank you to everyone who has joined us so far to talk about our work.

