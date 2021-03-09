Canal Road Trees Under Attack Today

Contractors with chainsaws and large machinery have arrived at Canal Road and begun ringbarking and felling the remaining large native trees standing on the site.

Community members have rushed to stop them, surrounding the site and climbing on to machinery.

There was a tree-sitter occupying one of the trees, which was rigged to several other trees by rope. She has now been removed by police.

Canal Road is the site of New Zealand’s longest running urban tree occupation and has been the site of several arrests and confrontations between the community and contractors working for the developer.

Today will be the 245th day of a community tree sitting effort that has stayed the chainsaws since a developer required the large native trees (including rare Black Maire and Kawaka) to be felled.

Arborists and climbers have constructed an intricate network of ropes and platforms with permanent sleeping facilities to thwart contractors from felling the trees.

