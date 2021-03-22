Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Waikato Hospital Training Course To Expand Endometriosis Care Across Midland Region

Monday, 22 March 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Waikato Hospital's Women's Health Service is establishing a Gynaecological Centre of Excellence which aims to improve the care and wellbeing of women across the Midland region.

The centrepiece is the new Midlands Advanced Laparscopic-Endometriosis Training Programme based at the hospital. The launch of the course also coincides with Endometriosis Awareness Month taking place throughout March.

The aim of the course is to upskill surgeons from the Te Manawa Taki region, which comprises the Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hauora Tairāwhiti, Taranaki and Waikato DHBs.

Participants work through a year-long modular system culminating in individual proctorship and accreditation in Surgical Leadership through Sydney's Macquarie University.

The course includes hands-on skill development in laparoscopic surgery techniques as well as detailed theoretical components which will improve the competency to treat endometriosis.

The first participants in the advanced training programme will undertake their first session in May 2021.

Clinical Director of Gynaecology Dr Tava Mudzamiri says the programme aims to reduce the need for patients to travel to Waikato Hospital for specialised treatment.

"The programme came about as recognition of the need for these services across the Te Manawa Taki area. We realise there's a gap in the skill level and we want to give Senior Medical Officers and consultants the expertise to look after women in their regions," he says.

Dr Mudzamiri says the ultimate goal is to produce leaders who can influence women's health surgery in their DHBs.

Endometriosis is a common disease which affects 1-in-10 women in New Zealand and has significant impacts on their personal and professional lives.

The predominant symptom is significant and debilitating pelvic pain with or without a period.

Waikato DHB's director of women's and children's health, Michelle Sutherland, says the programme is an important step in giving women better access to treatment.

"The result of this course will be that those who complete it can return to their respective DHBs with new knowledge which will make a difference to the lives of women in their areas.

"It also means women will have increasing access to treatment options which are closer to home," she says.

Dr Tarek Saleh, the Australasian Gynaecological Endoscopy and Surgery Society (AGES) training director at Waikato Hospital says that until recently, Waikato DHB was the only New Zealand centre accredited by AGES to train doctors to be advanced laparoscopic surgeons focusing on women's health. Auckland DHB has now also been accredited.

The training programme is just one of several ways Waikato DHB is leading the way in women's health.

Dr Mudzamiri says as a tertiary centre, Waikato Hospital has developed expertise in the sub-specialty fields of urogynaecology and minimally invasive surgery, particularly advanced laparoscopic surgery which focuses on complex cases of endometriosis.

Waikato Hospital has a unique and dedicated regional endometriosis team which holds multi-disciplinary meetings to discuss complex cases.

These meetings bring together specialists, including gynaecology radiologists, advanced laparoscopic gynaecology surgeons, urologists and colorectal surgeons, for pre-operative assessments and to formulate treatment plans. This helps to ensure that women in the Midlands area receive the right level of care.

Staffing at Waikato DHB has also increased to three full-time advanced laparoscopic surgeons who focus on women with endometriosis.

Two dedicated endometriosis clinics are held every week, while the hospital has also put aside dedicated theatre sessions.

For more information about endometriosis, you can visit the Endometriosis New Zealand website or talk with your GP.

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Safe Access Zones, And The Need For The Police And SIS To Go Open Source

Yesterday, the abortion law reform organisation ALRANZ celebrated 50 years of existence since its founding AGM in 1971 – and in marking the anniversary, former president Dame Margaret Sparrow noted how much had changed “and how long it took to change it.” Too right. For decades, abortion was regarded as an offence conditionally administered under the Crimes Act, until a law change last year... More>>


 


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 