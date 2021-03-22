Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Is It Time For Māori Constituencies For Hawke's Bay Regional Council?

Monday, 22 March 2021, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Me whakatū rānei ngā roherohenga Māori ki Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Te Matau-a-Māui?

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is consulting with the community on whether to establish Māori constituencies* before the 2022 elections.

E kōrero tahi ana Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Te Matau-a-Māui me te hapori ki te whakatau mehemea me whakatū rānei i ngā roherohenga Māori* i mua i ngā pōtitanga o te tau 2022.

Regional Councillors agreed in February to consult with the Hawke’s Bay community between 22 March and 22 April. An online campaign will be followed by public hearings of submissions on 3 and 4 May, before the Council makes a decision at its meeting on 19 May.

Nō te Huitanguru whakaae ai ngā kaikaunihera ā-rohe ki te kōrero tahi me te hapori o Te Matau-a-Māui mai i te 22 o Poutūterangi ki te 22 o Paengawhāwhā. Ka whakatairangatia mā te ipurangi, ā, ā te 3 me te 4 o Haratua rongo tūmatanui ai i ngā tāpaetanga a te hapori whānui, i mua i te whakatau a Te Kaunihera i tana hui ā te 19 o Haratua.

In February, the Local Electoral (Māori wards and Māori constituencies) Amendment Act was passed. This removed the need for a binding referendum if 5 percent of voters sign a petition as well as the ability for councils to initiate a binding poll.

Nō te Huitanguru whakamanahia ai Te Whakahounga o te Ture Pōti ā-Rohe (Ngā Tūru Māori me ngā Roherohenga Māori), me te aha, ehara i te mea me tū rawa tētahi whakataunga whānui mana mēnā ka hainatia tētahi petihana e te 5 ōrau o ngā kaipōti. Kua kore hoki nei e āhei ngā kaunihera tētahi pōtitanga mana te kōkiri.

This law change prompted the Regional Council to vote unanimously to undertake public consultation on this important issue.

Nā te panonitanga nei o te ture i whakaae katoa ai Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe kia kōrero tahi me te hapori whānui e pā ana ki tēnei take whakahirahira.

The Regional Council needs to make a decision by 21 May to take advantage of a transition period afforded by the Local Electoral (Māori wards and Māori constituencies) Amendment Act. This will ensure that, if the Regional Council vote to establish Māori constituencies, they can be established before the next election.

Me whakatau e Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe i mua i te 21 o Haratua e whai huanga ai ia ki te wā whakawhiti i raro i te mana o te Te Whakahounga o te Ture Pōti ā-Rohe (Ngā Tūru Māori me ngā Roherohenga Māori). Nā reira mēnā ka pōti Te Kaunihera ki te whakatū i ngā roherohenga Māori, e āhei ana te whakatū i mua i te pōtitanga e tū mai nei.

Over one-quarter (27%) of Hawke’s Bay’s population are of Māori descent. There are 11 iwi groups, 91 hapū and 79 marae throughout Hawke’s Bay – making a significant contribution to our region’s community, culture and economy, and as mana whenua and treaty partners.

I te taupori o Te Matau-a-Māui, neke atu i te hauwhā (27%) he uri Māori. E 11 ngā rōpū ā-iwi, e 91 ngā hapū, ā, e 79 ngā marae i te nuku o Te Matau-a-Māui – e takoha nui ana ki te hapori o te rohe, ki te ahurea me te ōhanga, ā, i runga tonu i tā rātau noho hei mana whenua, hei hoa tiriti anō hoki.

Regional Council chief executive, James Palmer says the Regional Council has an obligation to enable Māori participation in its decision-making, embedded in Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) and the Local Government Act 2002.

Hei tā te Tumu Whakarae o Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe, a James Palmer, he takohanga tō Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe kia whai wāhi ai a Ngāi Māori ki āna whakatau. He takohanga i whakapūmauhia e Te Tiriti o Waitangi me te Ture Kāwanatanga ā-Rohe 2002.

“How this obligation is given effect is for the Council to decide. Traditionally, Local Government electoral arrangements have not included guaranteed proportional representation for Māori in council decision-making, in the way that is currently provided for in Parliament, so this is something for the community and our Council to contemplate, says Mr Palmer.

“Mā Te Kaunihera anō e whakatau te āhua ki te whakatinanatanga o te takohanga nei. I tōna tikanga, kāore te ōrautanga Māori i whakapūmautia i ngā whakaritenga pōti Kāwanatanga ā-Rohe mā te iwi Māori i ngā whakatau kaunihera, pēnei i te Pāremata. Nā reira he whakaarotanga nui tēnei mā te hapori, ā, mā te Kaunihera anō hoki”, tā Mr Palmer.

Establishing Māori constituencies would complement the Regional Council’s existing means to engage with Māori – including the Māori Committee and the Regional Planning Committee.

He tautoko nui te whakatūnga o ngā roherohenga Māori i ā Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe whakapāpātanga ki a Ngāi Māori e tū kē nei – tae rā anō ki te Komiti Māori me Te Komiti Whakamahere ā-Rohe.

If established, only people enrolled on the Māori roll would be able to vote for a Māori constituency candidate and, likewise, only people on the general roll could vote for candidates from general constituencies. If Council voted to establish Māori seats, the next step would be a Representation Review to determine whether one or two Māori constituencies would be established.

Me i whakatūhia ēnei, ko te hunga kei te rārangi pōti Māori anake ka āhei te pōti i te kaitono roherohenga Māori. Waihoki, ko te hunga kei te rārangi whānui anake ka āhei te pōti i ngā kaitono roherohenga whānui. Me i whakatū Te Kaunihera i ngā tūru Māori, ka whai ake ko te Tātaritanga Kanohi Kitea hei whakatau mēnā ka kotahi, ka rua rānei ngā roherohenga Māori ka whakatūhia.

More information on Māori constituencies is available online at hbrc.govt.nz. You can also see conversations about the issue at Facebook.com/HBRegionalCouncil or Linkedin.com/company/hawkes-bay-regional-council/.

Kei te ipurangi ētahi kōrero atu anō mō ngā roherohenga Māori, kei hbrc.govt.nz. He matapakinga hoki mō te take nei kei Facebook.com/HBRegionalCouncil me Linkedin.com/company/hawkes-bay-regional-council/.

The consultation document and submission form are available online at hbrc.govt.nz.
Submission forms can also be obtained by calling 06 835 9200.

Kei te ipurangi te tuhinga kōrero tahi me te puka tāpaetanga, kei hbrc.govt.nz
E taea ana hoki tētahi puka tāpaetanga te tono mai mā te waea atu ki 06 835 9200.

*Māori constituencies are the regional council equivalent of a Māori seat in Parliament or Māori ward for city or district councils.

* He taurite ngā roherohenga Māori ki ō te Pāremata tūru Māori, ki ngā tūru Māori i ngā kaunihera ā-taone, ā-rohe rānei.

Regional Councillors agreed in February to consult with the Hawke’s Bay community between 22 March and 22 April. An online campaign will be followed by public hearings of submissions on 3 and 4 May, before the Council makes a decision at its meeting on 19 May.

Nō te Huitanguru whakaae ai ngā kaikaunihera ā-rohe ki te kōrero tahi me te hapori o Te Matau-a-Māui mai i te 22 o Poutūterangi ki te 22 o Paengawhāwhā. Ka whakatairangatia mā te ipurangi, ā, ā te 3 me te 4 o Haratua rongo tūmatanui ai i ngā tāpaetanga a te hapori whānui, i mua i te whakatau a Te Kaunihera i tana hui ā te 19 o Haratua.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Re-defining “Terrorism” Won’t Make Us Any Safer

All very well to talk about “modernising” our terrorism legislation (hey, it was written back in 2002 in the wake of 9/11) in order to target violent white nationalist groups. True enough, our current list of designated terrorist organisations does merely import the UN’s list of terrorist entities. (We like to be seen to be good global citizens.) Yet chances are, there probably aren’t all that many Kiwis out there who are itching to join the Shining Path group in Peru... More>>


 


Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 