Lower Hutt Comes Together At Inaugural City Summit

The inaugural Lower Hutt City Summit has united more than 200 community representatives to shape a shared vision for the future of Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt.

Those involved come from businesses, government agencies, community groups, sports clubs, non-government organisations and local residents.

The summit, held at the Lower Hutt Events Centre, started public engagement for Tō Tātou Tāone 2055/Our City 2055, an ambitious strategy setting out 30-year aspirations for our people and place.

Mayor Campbell Barry says now is the right time to unite the community.



"Times are tough, and people are feeling the strain. That’s why it’s vital we come together now - not just to tackle our current challenges, but to lay the foundation for a future that our tamariki and mokopuna will thank us for.

"The summit brought together a wide range of perspectives and experiences from across the city, showing that collaboration is key to overcome the challenges we face. There was a lot of optimism in the room, with clear pride in being from the Hutt.

"With the collective wisdom, and more importantly, the collective action of our people - we can flip our biggest challenges into our biggest opportunities and create a future to be proud of."

Those attending the summit took part in interactive workshops centred around the question "what can we do today that future generations will thank us for?"

They also heard from speakers Mayor Barry, Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Officer Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika Kara Puketapu-Dentice, WelTec student Huliana Whonu Fanua, and Victoria University Adjunct Professor Girol Karacaoglu.

Huliana Whonu Fanua spoke to the importance of strengthening the identity and culture of our youth.

"A thriving city doesn’t just look like economic growth, lots of people or flash new infrastructure. It’s a city where its people feel valued," she said.

"I want this for the youth of today. I want their identity to drive them to where they’re meant to be," she said.

Their insights, along with contributions from the attendees, laid the foundation for the collective approach that will inform the development of Our City 2055.

With the launch of engagement for Tō Tātou Tāone 2055 / Our City 2055, Hutt City Council will be continuing to engage with a wide range of people in our community, including Mana Whenua, key stakeholders and Lower Hutt’s diverse communities.

