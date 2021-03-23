Serious Crash - South Road, Manutahi, South Taranaki - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on South Road, Manutahi, South Taranaki (between Upper Manutahi Road and Ball Road).

Police were notified at about 5.20pm of the two-vehicle crash involving a car and a truck.

Initial indications are there are injuries.

The road is closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

