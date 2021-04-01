Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeals Resolved Through The Environment Court

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Appeals on rules to manage nutrients reaching Lake Rotorua have been resolved through the Environment Court.

Formerly known as Plan Change 10, the rules limit the amount of nitrogen entering Lake Rotorua from land use, to improve the lake’s water quality.

These rules came into effect in 2016. Since then, it has taken four years of work between key parties to hear submissions and resolve the four appeals lodged against the plan change.

Each rural property in the Rotorua catchment is allocated a Nitrogen Discharge Allocation (NDA), which was developed in consultation with members of the Rotorua community.

The allocation means that landowners need to work to a set limit of nitrogen on their land based on its size and how it is used. If their nitrogen load is more than that limit they need to make changes on their property to reduce their impact on Lake Rotorua.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council Rotorua Catchments Manager Helen Creagh says staff had been working closely with rural landowners in the Lake Rotorua catchment to monitor resource consents and Nutrient Management Plans, which set out those limits and how they will be achieved.

“The actions outlined in Nutrient Management Plans are very comprehensive and require landowners to take action, where necessary, to limit nitrogen and phosphorus loss off their property,” said Ms Creagh.

“While these types of resource consents are relatively new, staff have been very impressed with the level of environmental knowledge within the catchment and how well individual landowners have been following the conditions of their resource consents.”

Regional Council staff hope to physically visit all landowners with resource consents that are required to be monitored within the next month. They will assess how each farm is progressing towards their environmental requirement.

Ms Creagh said one part of the rules means that landowners need to work with agricultural consultants to model their farm system within software called Overseer on a yearly basis.

Overseer is an online programme that gives farmers the information they need to understand their nutrient losses and greenhouse gas emissions – enabling change to start with the farmer. The Overseer output is then submitted to the Regional Council to determine the nutrient footprint to the lake from that property.

Ms Creagh said the Regional Council recognised that working with agricultural consultants could be expensive for landowners, so had agreed to subsidise training. The training has been developed by Perrin Ag Consultants Ltd and will enable landowners to become more familiar with Overseer, and bring down the monitoring costs.

The Regional Council is committed to assisting landowners throughout all of the Rotorua lakes catchments to implement solutions for reducing nutrient loss - so that we can protect our lakes for current and future generations.

To get into contact in contact with a Land Management officer please call 07 921 3377 or email adviceandsupport@rotorualakes.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle To Bring Some Humanity Into Amazon’s Work Practices

Whenever we use Amazon for online shopping delivery, we should feel guilty. The company’s labour practices are notoriously unsafe. Shop floor employees in Amazon warehouses are required to work punishing ten to 12 hour shifts that routinely require them to walk 24 kilometres a day to fill orders and stack shelves. Meanwhile, their work output and journeys round the warehouses are being electronically tracked and timed to maximise efficiency... More>>


 
 

Government: Next Steps For Auckland Light Rail

Transport Minister Michael Wood is getting Auckland light rail back on track with the announcement of an establishment unit to progress this important city-shaping project and engage with Aucklanders. Michael Wood said the previous process didn’t ... More>>

ALSO:

Stand With Pike: Families Meet Over Next Steps

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents families of 27 Pike River Men, have met with the families they represent to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project. The Minister for Pike River Recovery, and the Agency’s ... More>>

Climate Change Commission: More Than 10,000 Have Their Say On Draft Advice

Submissions have closed on the Climate Change Commission's first package of advice to the Government with more than 10,000 individuals and organisations taking the opportunity to have their say. New Zealanders were invited over the past eight weeks ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 