Watercare Water Supply Update: 13 April

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Watercare Services

Please find below our water supply update for 13 April.

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges1mm36.5mm
Waitākere Ranges0mm29.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:51.27%
Yesterday:51.41%
Normal for this time of year:76.8%

Water consumption:

Target for first half of April 2021:445 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption415 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average414 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update

