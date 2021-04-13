Serious Crash Milton Highway, Lovells Flat, Clutha District - Southern
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash involving three
vehicles on Milton Highway, Lovells Flat.
One person
is reported to be critical.
The road is expected to be
closed for some time while emergency services work to clear
the scene.
Diversions are in place at Lakeside Road
and Station Road.
Motorists are advised to delay
travel if possible as there will be
delays.
