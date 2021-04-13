Serious Crash Milton Highway, Lovells Flat, Clutha District - Southern

Police are responding to a serious crash involving three vehicles on Milton Highway, Lovells Flat.

One person is reported to be critical.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

Diversions are in place at Lakeside Road and Station Road.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible as there will be delays.

