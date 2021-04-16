Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dumping Rubbish Will Continue To Hit Pockets

Friday, 16 April 2021, 9:12 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Old habits can be hard to break.

The public’s reliance on dumping their rubbish in landfills is going to become an increasingly expensive habit in years to come as the Government continues to use price hikes to persuade people to dump less and recycle, reduce and repurpose more.

The Council’s Assets & Services Committee has approved an across the board rise in landfill gate fees and an increase to the kerbside refuse collection targeted rate, all driven by Central Government increases in the waste disposal levy and emissions trading scheme. The updated waste fees and charges come into effect on 1 July.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil said the Government introduced the waste disposal levy in 2008/2009.

“It was designed to send a price signal to the market that landfill disposal is the least desirable option for dealing with waste. The Government’s intention is to gradually increase the levy over a period of time and encourage reuse and recycling instead of people just dumping their waste. We are seeing the impact of this now,” he said.

The emissions trading scheme also impacts on the cost of disposal at landfill. “The landfill is an emitter of carbon dioxide and emissions are calculated and priced based on a tonnage rate applied to carbon,” said Alec.

Waste fees and charge are reviewed annually – this review takes into account:

  • Contract cost escalation
  • Waste disposal levy increases
  • Carbon pricing
  • Other costs related with operations

Bluegums landfill in Blenheim is Marlborough’s only mixed waste disposal point and is Council-owned, with its operating costs 100% recovered through user-pays gate fees. “Cost increases at the landfill affect everyone who disposes of rubbish,” said Alec.

The waste disposal levy is collected by the Council and transferred to Central Government. Marlborough receives just under half the levy back.

“It’s important to note that the money raised has to be reinvested in waste infrastructure and service provision to help reduce our reliance on landfill and encourage reduction, recycling and reuse.”

Since the waste disposal levy and carbon pricing were introduced, the Council has been able to invest in improving transfer stations to allow for recycling and establish facilities such as the resource recovery centre, e-waste collection facility, salvage yard, hazardous waste centre, waste sorting centre, rural community recycling containers, greenwaste acceptance facility and the reuse centre.

The Council also introduced kerbside recycling collections in Blenheim and Picton in 2010 to help reduce reliance on landfill and provide alternative methods for dealing with waste.

“It is time for people to make that change and not rely on sending their waste to landfill – it’s only going to get more expensive. It’s time to reduce, reuse, recycle and repurpose more than ever,” said Alec.

What do the changes mean?

Changes to what the community pays for waste will be dependent on the type and amount of waste people take to the transfer stations or landfill.

  • The tonnage rate at landfill will increase by $21.82 per tonne (including GST) for all waste types;
  • The average cost for disposing of general waste at the transfer stations or waste sorting centre will increase between $1 and $2 per visit;
  • The average cost of kerbside side refuse bags will increase by $0.12 per bag or $6.24 per roll of 52;
  • The average cost of grass disposal will increase by $2.50 per visit.

The new waste fees and charges will take effect from 1 July 2021 subject to ratification at the full Council meeting on 13 May.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 