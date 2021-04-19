Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Survey Reveals Covid-19 Impact On Marlborough Businesses

Monday, 19 April 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A survey of local businesses on the long-term impact of Covid-19 has provided an insight into how the global pandemic has affected Marlborough.

The research, commissioned by The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group and Council, was conducted by independent research company SIL during February and March and paints a picture of the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 on Marlborough’s business community.

As well as commenting on the effect of Covid-19 on their business, the 400 businesses who participated were asked to comment on business confidence and future expectations.

Council’s Strategic Planning and Economic Development Manager, Neil Henry, says the survey results show that while 58% of businesses reported Covid-19 had a negative impact, principally on revenue and sales, 24% reported no impact and 18% reported a positive impact.

“The information also showed that 15% of businesses have had to reduce staff numbers, totalling over 140 jobs losses across those surveyed in Marlborough, and 39% also reported experiencing difficulty in recruiting staff since the lockdown.

“On a positive note, business confidence over the next six months is encouraging with 30% of businesses surveyed stating they believed business performance will improve and 42% stating they believed performance will remain the same. Just over half of all businesses (55%) said they had already been operating as usual. However, 81% stated there would be a negative impact or a threat to business survival if there was another lockdown,” Mr Henry said.

TEAM Group Chair, Councillor Mark Peters, said this valuable information will help ensure the necessary and appropriate actions are carried out as part of the ongoing economic recovery in the region.

“TEAM will consider this information and other market data to identify the impact of Covid-19 on the Marlborough economy and what, if anything further is required to support the local economy after TEAM Group’s Second Phase report is published in June.”

To view a copy of the research report go to https://bit.ly/2QcDV5v or

www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/the-economic-action-marlborough-team-group/reports

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 