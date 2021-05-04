Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Preliminary Sampling Completed For Contamination Investigation In Mount Maunganui

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Initial sampling for a number of contaminants including PFAS compounds in the area surrounding Whareroa Marae has been completed.

The first round of results show PFAS compounds were not detected in drinking water or the hangi pit soils. PFAS compounds were also not detected in surface water and sediments next to the boat ramp and sediment along the shoreline. Small traces of PFAS which did not exceed recreational human health guidelines were found in the open drain next to the airport.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana has been urgently investigating reports PFAS compounds were recorded in groundwater near Taiaho Place in the Mount Maunganui Industrial Area. Regional Council became aware of this following receipt of a consent application where PFAS was identified as part of the supporting contaminated land assessment.

General Manager of Regulatory Services Sarah Omundsen says the first results are promising so far, but Regional Council is waiting for the second round of sampling results due next week, before a full picture can be established.

“Regional Council is taking a proactive approach by undertaking sampling around the industrial area to understand the extent of potential contamination. The health of the local community and environment are top of mind in everything we are doing.”

Ms Omundsen says working with the Whareroa community and keeping them up to date is a priority throughout this investigation.

The second stage of this investigation, following these initial sampling results, includes a wider risk assessment and review of the potential sources of PFAS contamination within the broader Mount Maunganui Industrial Area.

Regional Council has been and continues to act quickly to assess the situation while seeking advice from Toi Te Ora Public Health, working with Tauranga City Council and working closely with the Whareroa community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 