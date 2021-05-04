Preliminary Sampling Completed For Contamination Investigation In Mount Maunganui

Initial sampling for a number of contaminants including PFAS compounds in the area surrounding Whareroa Marae has been completed.

The first round of results show PFAS compounds were not detected in drinking water or the hangi pit soils. PFAS compounds were also not detected in surface water and sediments next to the boat ramp and sediment along the shoreline. Small traces of PFAS which did not exceed recreational human health guidelines were found in the open drain next to the airport.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana has been urgently investigating reports PFAS compounds were recorded in groundwater near Taiaho Place in the Mount Maunganui Industrial Area. Regional Council became aware of this following receipt of a consent application where PFAS was identified as part of the supporting contaminated land assessment.

General Manager of Regulatory Services Sarah Omundsen says the first results are promising so far, but Regional Council is waiting for the second round of sampling results due next week, before a full picture can be established.

“Regional Council is taking a proactive approach by undertaking sampling around the industrial area to understand the extent of potential contamination. The health of the local community and environment are top of mind in everything we are doing.”

Ms Omundsen says working with the Whareroa community and keeping them up to date is a priority throughout this investigation.

The second stage of this investigation, following these initial sampling results, includes a wider risk assessment and review of the potential sources of PFAS contamination within the broader Mount Maunganui Industrial Area.

Regional Council has been and continues to act quickly to assess the situation while seeking advice from Toi Te Ora Public Health, working with Tauranga City Council and working closely with the Whareroa community.

© Scoop Media

