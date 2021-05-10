Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey Now Open

Stratford district residents are invited to let Council know how they’re doing in the annual Customer Satisfaction Survey, open now.

Complete the survey online at stratford.govt.nz or fill out the posted survey, which is expected to reach letterboxes in the coming week.

The survey is an opportunity for residents to let Council know how they have performed during the 2020/21 year.

Council delivers the Customer Satisfaction Survey on an annual basis, in advance of our Annual Report development to provide updates against performance measures set out in the Long Term Plan. This year’s survey reports back on the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan which comes to an end on 30 June 2021.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says the information from the survey is essential for future planning.

“It helps identify what Council is doing well and where we can make improvements across our facilities, services and community involvement.”

“We appreciate people taking the time to complete it,” he says

Everyone who completes the survey, and provides their contact details, will go in the draw to win one of five $100 Stratford Business Association vouchers.

The survey closes at 4.30pm on 14 June 2021.

