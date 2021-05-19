Long-term Plan 2021-31 Hearings Begin Tomorrow
Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council
Submitters on the Otago Regional Council LTP who wish to
be heard will have a chance to speak to their submissions at
hearings on Thursday and Friday.
The hearings are
being hosted simultaneously at ORC’s Dunedin council
chambers, in Queenstown, and over Zoom
videoconferencing.
Over 100 groups and individuals
indicated in their submissions that they would like to speak
at the hearings.
Following the hearings, Council will
deliberate on the LTP feedback at next week’s Finance
Committee meeting in Queenstown.
Submissions on the
draft LTP and the schedule for this week’s hearings can be
viewed on the ORC website, here.
The
hearings will be livestreamed on ORC’s YouTube channel,
and available to view afterwards here.
