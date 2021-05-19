Long-term Plan 2021-31 Hearings Begin Tomorrow

Submitters on the Otago Regional Council LTP who wish to be heard will have a chance to speak to their submissions at hearings on Thursday and Friday.

The hearings are being hosted simultaneously at ORC’s Dunedin council chambers, in Queenstown, and over Zoom videoconferencing.

Over 100 groups and individuals indicated in their submissions that they would like to speak at the hearings.

Following the hearings, Council will deliberate on the LTP feedback at next week’s Finance Committee meeting in Queenstown.

Submissions on the draft LTP and the schedule for this week’s hearings can be viewed on the ORC website, here.

The hearings will be livestreamed on ORC’s YouTube channel, and available to view afterwards here.

