Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Shooting Of Armed Man In Waitara Justified

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 9:56 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police were justified in shooting a man when he pointed a firearm at an officer.

Police were notified that the man had been involved in a domestic incident where he pointed what was suspected to be a firearm at himself before stealing a vehicle from outside his home address. The vehicle was found a short distance away next to the Waitara River. When Police officers approached the vehicle, they saw a length of pipe extending from the vehicle’s exhaust and into the driver’s cabin. The vehicle’s engine was running.

Concerned that the man might need urgent medical assistance, the officers took up positions around the vehicle and alerted him to their presence. He was seen to sit upright in the driver’s cabin, point a gun at his head and pull the trigger. It did not fire. He then pointed his weapon at an officer standing next to the driver’s door, causing officers to fire their weapons at him in response.

Mr X was fatally injured and died at the scene.

The officers concerned were justified in shooting at the man when he pointed his firearm at one of them. In circumstances where he appeared motivated to take his own life, the man was seen to point a gun at his own head and pull the trigger. Despite his gun failing to fire, it was reasonable for the officers to believe that his weapon was loaded and capable of shooting one or more of them” said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2105/25_MAY_2021_IPCA_PUBLIC_REPORT__Police_shooting_of_armed_man_in_Waitara_justified.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bob Dylan At 80

Bob Dylan turns 80 today. And at such a moment, are we gathered here to praise him, or to bury him and erect a monument? A bit of both, I guess. Also, there’s always been a further purpose to the what, how, and why of Dylanology in that it serves to validate one’s own life experience and debts to the great man... More>>


 
 


Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 