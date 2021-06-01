TDC Emergency Operations Centre: Information Release 8

Timaru District Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Information Release No. 9

Date: 1 June 2021

Time: 18.45

Flooding and Heavy Rainfall Event: State of Emergency Declared

Timaru District Council Civil Defence State of Emergency continues today.

Following a period of calmer weather today, water levels in the affected rivers are continuing to recede.

We still recommending that residents in the low lying areas Coopers Creek catchment north of the Orari River remain evacuated until further notice. If you are evacuated, please call council on 03 687 7200 to confirm your status and allow us to contact you quickly.

Receding floodwater has caused major scouring and holes across our road network. Main routes between Timaru, Geraldine (via Orari) and Pleasant Point are open, however there are significant damage and closures on rural roads a we are advising people not to travel on these roads unless necessary and please do not cross road closure signs.

Our teams are working to restore essential road links, at time of this notice although State Highway 1 is open at Rangitata Bridge there is still no public road connection onward to Christchurch.

The current information on district roads is here: https://www.timaru.govt.nz/maps/emergency

Flood water should be treated as though it is unsafe and contaminated. STAY AWAY from flooded areas until the all-clear is given by Civil Defence. If you feel you are in danger, or have water entering your house or business, call 111.

Important Information

· Residents in low lying areas near waterways should remain prepared for rising water, ensure safety of stock and be prepared to evacuate if required. If you feel unsafe, don’t wait for conditions to worsen head to your local Civil Defence Centre. In an emergency call 111.

· We are asking any residents that have had any flood waters through their property to please call us on 03 6877200 so that we can arrange rapid assessments of their properties. Water and septic systems may have been affected even if water didn’t enter the house.

· A boil water notice is in place for those on the Geraldine Urban Supply, Te Moana and Downlands Water Scheme users (excluding Pareora and St Andrews townships).

· We have Conserve Water Notice in place for all of the Timaru District, particularly Te Moana and Peel Forest.

· Normal Bin Collections in the North Zone have resumed.

· Residential bins not collected on Monday will be collected next Monday. Business customers in the Geraldine and Temuka CBDs will have their bins collected tomorrow afternoon. (Wednesday)

· Temuka and Geraldine Libraries are now open normal hours.

· Updates will also be made available over More FM and The Breeze radio stations. Local frequencies are More FM 97.9 Mackenzie 94.2 and Waimate 93.1. The Breeze 89.9 Mackenzie 99.8 and South Canterbury’s 100.3FM.

Further information will be provided in a later update if required

For further information please contact Timaru District Council on (03) 687 7200

