Register For Help Cleaning Up After The Floods

Canterbury farmers and landowners affected by the recent flooding can now register for help with cleaning up their properties through the Government's Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG) scheme.

Yesterday, Minister of Social Development and Employment, Hon Carmel Sepuloni announced that $500,000 will be made available for councils and approved agencies to hire job seekers to help with clean-up activities like clearing debris.

Job seekers interested in helping the Canterbury flood recovery can register their interest by phoning 0800 559 009.

Farmers and growers can self-register for clean-up help by filling in this online form.

Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Neville Reilly thanked the Ministry of Social Development for the support, adding that funding will help councils match people willing to help with work that needs to be done.

"Cantabrians are great at lending a hand to neighbours in need, and I encourage any farmers or landowners who need help clearing debris or with other flood damage-related work to register for help," Reilly said.

For more information contact pim.media@canterburyecc.govt.nz or 027 549 1035.

© Scoop Media

