New Partnership To See Claudelands Arena Renamed

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

An exciting new partnership between Hamilton City Council and a local business will see Claudelands Arena renamed later this year.

The 6000-seat venue will officially become Globox Arena in September.

The agreement means media company Globox hold the naming rights to Claudelands Arena for at least five years, with the option to extend the arrangement for another five years in 2026.

Economic Development Committee Chair Councillor Ryan Hamilton said the commercial partnership aligns with Council’s vision of shaping a fun city with lots to do.

“It’s fantastic news for Hamilton Kirikiriroa. While the arena remains completely Council-owned and managed, this sponsorship will help us offset expenses, attract new events to our city, and enhance the event experience at H3 venues.”

The financial details of the agreement remain confidential, but the partnership is a win for both parties, Hamilton said.

“Globox is a well-respected local business, which makes this a great fit for Council. It will be a fast and exciting transition – in a few short months we’ll all be calling the venue Globox Arena.”

Globox Founder Allan Nicholson said the partnership between Globox and Claudelands is an opportunity for Globox to show its continued support for Hamilton.

“With discussions in place prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, I am excited to see the partnership come to life,” said Nicholson.

Globox is a cutting-edge Digital Out of Home (DOOH) media company. With national roll out plans in place, Globox digital billboards will become familiar in cities and towns across New Zealand, creating a powerful Hamilton connection when Kiwis visit Globox Arena.

Council’s General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events Sean Murray said the arena’s marketing and promotional material will change to feature the Globox brand over the next few months.

“This is a new and exciting opportunity for our team at H3. Big events are key to attracting visitors to Hamilton and this partnership will keep us moving from strength to strength.”

Naming right deals are common in the events sector across Australasia, with FMG Stadium Waikato – the city’s international rugby ground – already holding a naming rights sponsor. Council remains open to exploring naming rights opportunities for Seddon Park, if an organisation’s values and aspirations for the city align.

