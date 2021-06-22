Getting Back On Our Feet

Visitor numbers, building work and our community-owned nest egg fund are all doing better than expected in recovering from Covid, according to figures from NPDC.

The good news for tradies, retailers and ratepayers so far this year includes:

· Passenger numbers at New Plymouth Airport are up to almost 200k in the six months to March, about 13% above target.

· Airport revenues were more than 9% over budget at more than $3 million over the same period, and earnings were up 22% to more than $900k.

· More than 1,600 people went through the doors at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, with 70% from outside the district.

· The Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF), our community nest egg which helps offset our rates, was up about 15% to a record $335 million in the nine months to March.

· NPDC’s building team handled more than 900 building consents so far this year, more than halfway to its yearly average of 1600.

The return of WOMAD from next year after NPDC signed a host city agreement for festival is expected to bring in 11,000 visitors and inject almost $6 million into the regional economy each year.

This followed a massive summer music season at the Bowl of Brooklands, with almost 60,000 people chilling out to gigs by L.A.B, Six60, Synthony and Crowded House.

NPDC’s $20 million Back on Our Feet relief package was rolled out after lockdown to help our District’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

The package included rates relief, an expansion of the Home Energy Scheme to make residents’ homes warmer and greener, cutting fees for local businesses including restaurants, hairdressers, cafes and builders, and continuing to ‘Buy local’ and giving Taranaki contractors and suppliers an advantage when bidding for NPDC works.

