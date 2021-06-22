Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Getting Back On Our Feet

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Visitor numbers, building work and our community-owned nest egg fund are all doing better than expected in recovering from Covid, according to figures from NPDC.

The good news for tradies, retailers and ratepayers so far this year includes:

· Passenger numbers at New Plymouth Airport are up to almost 200k in the six months to March, about 13% above target.

· Airport revenues were more than 9% over budget at more than $3 million over the same period, and earnings were up 22% to more than $900k.

· More than 1,600 people went through the doors at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, with 70% from outside the district.

· The Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF), our community nest egg which helps offset our rates, was up about 15% to a record $335 million in the nine months to March.

· NPDC’s building team handled more than 900 building consents so far this year, more than halfway to its yearly average of 1600.

The return of WOMAD from next year after NPDC signed a host city agreement for festival is expected to bring in 11,000 visitors and inject almost $6 million into the regional economy each year.

This followed a massive summer music season at the Bowl of Brooklands, with almost 60,000 people chilling out to gigs by L.A.B, Six60, Synthony and Crowded House.

NPDC’s $20 million Back on Our Feet relief package was rolled out after lockdown to help our District’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

The package included rates relief, an expansion of the Home Energy Scheme to make residents’ homes warmer and greener, cutting fees for local businesses including restaurants, hairdressers, cafes and builders, and continuing to ‘Buy local’ and giving Taranaki contractors and suppliers an advantage when bidding for NPDC works.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lancet’s Stance Against The Olympic Games, And On The US Culture Battles Over Abortion

Yesterday - barely a month before the opening ceremony - the Lancet medical journal has called for a global conversation on whether the Olympics should go ahead. But who is able to take part in that conversation? Not the hosts, evidently. In poll after poll, a huge majority of the Japanese people have made it clear they do not want to host the Games... More>>



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 