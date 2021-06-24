New Art Classes For Kapiti

Kapiti Coast, Thursday 24 June 2021 - Local husband and wife team, best known for their award-winning mortgage broking business, have taken on their next creative challenge with the announcement of their new Kapiti art classes commencing in August.

Craig and Joanna Pope, previous owners of Pope & Co. Mortgages which sold to Loan Market last year, have bought the Kapiti franchise of Seasons Art Class, one of the fastest growing franchise systems in the UK and Europe.

Joanna, who will be fronting the business while Craig continues as a broker for Loan Market, says they are delighted to bring this proven, professional and fun model of learning art to Kapiti.

“We love the Seasons Art Class concept and think it will work well in Kapiti, a region that naturally embraces the art scene. Seasons Art Class is for anyone who loves art or just wants to try something new and have a bit of fun.”

Seasons Art Class has approximately 28 branches throughout New Zealand, and caters for everyone from ‘beginner’ through to those looking to improve their skills. The 14 week courses explore pencil drawing, oil pastel, watercolours and acrylics.

With quality tutors, an extensive curriculum, and all tools supplied, the courses culminate in an end of term exhibition, where friends and family are invited to observe their loved ones' creativity on display.

“This is a space where locals, even those who haven’t previously considered themselves as ‘arty’, can challenge themselves, learn new skills, and meet new people,” says Joanna.

Passionate about both purchasing and learning art, Joanna and Craig will also be enrolling in the courses.

“We are both visual people and were inspired by European art galleries during our overseas experiences in our younger years. I also used art as a tool during my time teaching in early childhood education and at kindergarten. Today, we have a significant collection of New Zealand artists’ artwork, along with nearly 100 books on New Zealand art!

“We know that Kapiti will be a brilliant place for Seasons Art Class and look forward to introducing a classroom environment for fun and learning.”

Registrations are open and the first intake will be in early August. Classes will be held during the day at the Kapiti Boating Club, Paraparaumu Beach. The course consists of one three-hour class per week. The overall cost is $55 per week, or you can save 10% by paying upfront for the term.

If you are interested and would like to know more about the classes, email joanna@seasonsartclass.co.nz or call 0276655470. For more details please visit: https://www.seasonsartclass.co.nz/

