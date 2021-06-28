COVID-19 Testing Update For Wellington And Hutt Valley Regions
Monday, 28 June 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs
Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs continue to
encourage people in the region to have a COVID-19 test if
they have been at a location
of interest or if they are symptomatic.
Testing
capacity remains operating across the region at pop-up
sites, Community Testing Centres (CTCs), and at GPs and
medical centres – with 754 swabs carried out on Sunday 27
June.
Alert level 2 door screening and visitor
provisions will also remain in place at the region’s three
hospitals – Wellington Regional, Kenepuru Community, and
Hutt Hospitals – until 11.59pm on Tuesday 29
June.
CTC locations and hours are available on the two
DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs
and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs.
Testing
priority continues to be given to people who were at a
location of interest or are symptomatic. Anyone who was at a
location of interest or is symptomatic should contact
Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on
testing and referral to book a test.
People are asked
to book in advance for a test.
For our
latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz
and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz
or www.facebook.com/CCDHB
and www.facebook.com/HuttValleyDHB.
