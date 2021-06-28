COVID-19 Testing Update For Wellington And Hutt Valley Regions

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs continue to encourage people in the region to have a COVID-19 test if they have been at a location of interest or if they are symptomatic.

Testing capacity remains operating across the region at pop-up sites, Community Testing Centres (CTCs), and at GPs and medical centres – with 754 swabs carried out on Sunday 27 June.

Alert level 2 door screening and visitor provisions will also remain in place at the region’s three hospitals – Wellington Regional, Kenepuru Community, and Hutt Hospitals – until 11.59pm on Tuesday 29 June.

CTC locations and hours are available on the two DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs.

Testing priority continues to be given to people who were at a location of interest or are symptomatic. Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and referral to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance for a test.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB and www.facebook.com/HuttValleyDHB.

