Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mt Ruapehu Team Refresh First Responder Skills

Monday, 28 June 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Mt Ruapehu

Mt Ruapehu, 28 June 2021: Well-honed first responder skills are crucial for the Mt Ruapehu team and they recently spent a week up the mountain refreshing their team work before the winter season gets into full swing.

About 50 patrol and lift operators, and the maintenance team, pushed through some challenging scenario drills to ensure that they’re ready for the winter season ahead.

Andy Hoyle, RAL General Manager Safety & Environment says, “A wide variety of incidents can occur on the ski areas each winter season so we aim to prepare our team to handle them all. These range from a lift evacuation through to injuries from incidents on the slopes.”

The training involved a lot of at ‘heights’ work including a tower rescue, chairlift evacuation, rope rescue and cable riding. “It’s been an epic week, lots of new skills were learnt and the teams are now prepared and confident to help if ever needed,” Andy says.

The training is held annually prior to the main ski areas opening for the winter season.

The winter season is underway at Mt Ruapehu with the Sky Waka gondola and Happy Valley beginner ski area open, and the rest of Whakapapa ski area and Tūroa scheduled to open on Saturday July 3, weather dependant.

And to add to the excitement of the winter season Mt Ruapehu has some incredible pricing for skiing and boarding, especially during the week when it’s perfect to escape the crowds. There’s also new family package pricing.

Weekday passes are just $74 per day and there’s also some great family packages where 2 adults and 2 youth can ski any day of the week for $299.

Mt Ruapehu offers the longest winter ski season in New Zealand on its two ski fields, Whakapapa and Tūroa. The season – snow permitting – runs through until Monday 25 October.

Mt Ruapehu is an easy drive from the New Zealand’s main centres of Auckland & Wellington and close to the popular holiday spots of Rotorua & Tauranga. There are two ski areas on the mountain, Whakapapa and Tūroa, including the New Zealand’s longest and most advanced gondola Sky Waka on the Whakapapa side.

www.mtruapehu.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mt Ruapehu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid: Two more days of Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Media: Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The Radio New Zealand Charter

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on its inquiry into the review of the Radio New Zealand Charter. Radio New Zealand Limited (RNZ) was established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995 as an independent multimedia organisation and Crown entity. ... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 