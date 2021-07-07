Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carterton Mayor Gets His Kit Off For A Fundraiser And Challenges Other Mayors To Join Him

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

It’s not every Mayor in the country that would take their kit off to raise money for a good cause and Carterton’s Mayor Greg Lang is very firmly in with those that wouldn’t…but he is prepared to get close!

On Sunday 11th July at 1.30pm come rain or shine, Mayor Greg Lang will be leading the charge on a Midwinter dip into the Ruamahanga River at Gladstone Inn. What he will wear is down to how much money is raised for R2R - Rangatahi to Rangatira, Carterton’s youth group.

R2R is a youth project which aims to develop young people in Carterton and the wider community. They hold events which involve fun, leadership workshops, awesome people, and great food! They encourage young people to get involved in the Carterton community and empower them to change the things they want, and be the change for Carterton young people.

Greg is an avid Iron man competitor, with many competitions under his belt, taking the plunge could almost be seen as training for his Cairns 2022 Iron man competition.

“Doing this has always about a little light-hearted fun,” said Mayor Greg Lang.

“The WBS Carterton Heart of Winter team pitched the idea to me back in 2019 just after I was appointed as Mayor of Carterton. I thought this is something that I could get behind. The uptake from the community to come along and take the plunge with me has been overwhelming. Tying it in to being a fundraiser for R2R was the next logical step.

“However, going one step further than that I am calling out Mayor Alex Beijen and Mayor Lyn Patterson plus the rest of the Councillors across the 3 Wairarapa Councils to come along and take the plunge alongside me. As public servants of our region we take a lot of heat, in person, in the media and online, so after a particularly ‘hot’ month and all three councils getting their LTP’s across the line, this would be a great way to cool off!”

“It was cold enough in May to do a manu into the Wellington Harbour! I feel for Mayor Greg and others who are brave enough to give it a go. I hope the milos are on standby!” said Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry.

Greg has extended the challenge to the manu king to see if he’s brave enough for a Wairarapa winter dip!

Anything from $0 - $500 Greg can wear a full wetsuit

From $501 - $750..he can get away with regular board short togs

$751+ you guessed it – SPEEDO’s!

How to donate and regular updates are available on Greg’s Facebook Page www.facebook.com/mayorgreglang

The Midwinter dip is one of more than a dozen events in the WBS Carterton Heart of Winter Festival from 9-18 July. One of the 10-day long Festival’s marquee attractions will be the WBS Carterton Ice Rink as well as other great attractions for families.

For more details and tickets: www.cartertonec.co.nz/winterfestival/

 

