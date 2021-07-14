Porirua Volunteers Lauded At Wellington Airport Community Awards

Porirua has announced its winners for the Wellington Airport Community Awards, honouring organisations and volunteers in the city who have strived to make it a better place.

At a ceremony on Tuesday night at Pātaka, worthy winners were recognised across a number of categories. Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said it was amazing to be hold the awards again, after they were postponed last year due to Covid-19.

"The Wellington Airport Community Awards are one more way we can say thank you to people who do so much for our community," she said.

"They highlight the value of volunteers and the work they do, noticed and unnoticed, in strengthening our city and contributing value to our society.

"Looking around the room, the finalists reflected the diversity of Porirua and the varied range of volunteering that occurs each day. They all demonstrate their passion for the city and its people through their ongoing commitment - you all deserve our heartfelt thanks."

Category winners were:

Health & Wellbeing - WELLfed (runner-up, St Anne’s Pantry)

Sports & leisure - Rotary Club of Plimmerton (runner-up, Trailblazers)

Education & Child/Youth Development - Ngāti Toa Sea Scouts (runner-up, City of Porirua Cadet Unit)

Heritage & Environment - Edible Earth Porirua (runner-up, Friends of Taupo Swamp & Catchment)

Arts & Culture - Ahu Charitable Trust Ki Pukerua Bay (runner-up, Landing Press)

Rising Star - Edible Earth Porirua

Supreme Winner - WELLfed

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, said along with awards partners Wellington Community Trust, it was great to be recognising all the wonderful ways community groups in Porirua have been supporting their communities and risen to the challenges of the past 18 months.

"Congratulations to all the finalist groups and we look forward to the Porirua award winners joining us for the regional Community Award finals later in the year," she said.

