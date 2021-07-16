Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

HBRIC Leads Investment In Foodeast

Friday, 16 July 2021, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Investment Company

Hawke’s Bay Regional Investment Company Limited (HBRIC) is the lead investor in the newly formed Hawke’s Bay food innovation hub, Foodeast.

HBRIC has been involved with the project for over a year as part of its wider programme to identify and invest in commercial ventures, which also develop the regional economy.

HBRIC Chair Dan Druzianic said ‘the food sector is the engine of our local economy and this private-public partnership will deliver positive outcomes for the region. The new facility will result in a commercial asset, which will be directly involved in supporting and stimulating the economy. It fits well with our goals and will support our existing investment in Napier Port’.

'We are pleased to partner with Hastings District Council and Progressive Meats to deliver this project and congratulate them both for their leadership of the project to date’.

HBRIC Director Craig Foss will represent HBRIC on the board of Foodeast during its establishment phase.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Rick Barker said ‘this project is an example of how to deliver positive economic and commercial outcomes when the Crown, local government and commercial sector combine. We look forward to continuing to explore similar initiatives within the region through our investment company'.

It is estimated Foodeast will add $100 million to the region’s GDP over 15 years and bring 500 new full-time jobs to Hawke’s Bay.

Notes for the reader:

  • Hawke’s Bay Regional Investment Company Ltd is a council-controlled organisation set up to manage some of the Regional Council’s larger infrastructure investments within the region
  • Total construction and establishment cost is estimated at $18m
  • HBRIC’s $4m investment will result in a 67% stake in Foodeast, which has been established as a Limited Partnership with partners Hastings District Council and Progressive Meats (16% each)
  • The project is supported by a $12m grant from Central Government’s Kānoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, which will underpin most of the construction costs
  • Construction is scheduled to commence in September 2021 and be completed by the end of 2022

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Investment Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 