Fire And Emergency Ready To Help Communities Affected By Storm
Friday, 16 July 2021, 7:58 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency NZ is ready to support civil defence
on the West Coast and in Nelson-Tasman if communities need
assistance during the storm.
Crews in Westport have
been helping with precautionary evacuations of residents in
low-lying areas of the town today.
Fire and Emergency
activated its regional coordination centre in Christchurch
earlier today and an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) squad
has arrived on the coast in case there is a need for rapid
assessments in the event of storm damage. Liaison staff are
based in each civil defence emergency operations
centre.
Response Coordinator Mike Bowden says Fire and
Emergency is front-footing support for the West Coast and is
ready for potential escalation anywhere in the upper South
Island.
