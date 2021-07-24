Marlborough Weather Event Update No 20

Recovery efforts are continuing this weekend with roading and river stop bank repairs being carried out today.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller Dean Heiford said while we have scaled back our response and recovery just a little this weekend to give our teams a brief rest this will be scaled back up again on Monday,” he said.

“We are continuing to monitor the weather forecast for Monday and we are prepared should a response be required. At this stage we are expecting approximately 30-50mls of rain early Monday morning,” he said.

Queen Charlotte Drive, as far as Cullens Point from the Picton end, is passable and is open today – Saturday 23 July for residents and contractors only.

Tomorrow, Sunday 24 July Queen Charlotte Drive will be closed from 9.00 am to 12 noon to allow a stock convoy through. It will then be open to residents and contractors only again from 12 noon Sunday until Monday 9.00 am. Manned checkpoints will be in place at Picton and Ngakuta Bay. A further update will be provided on Monday.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated. Go to: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

Roading alerts continue to be posted here: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number (03) 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

