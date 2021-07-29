Missing Hiker Walks Out Of Tararua Forest Park
Thursday, 29 July 2021, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A hiker reported missing yesterday in the Tararua Forest
Park has walked themselves out this morning.
The man
was reported missing overdue from a day hike at
6.30pm.
A Land SAR team was deployed yesterday and
resumed their search early this morning.
Helicopters
were deployed to aid in the search as well as an additional
Land SAR team accompanied by dog units.
The man is
safe and
well.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020
For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>