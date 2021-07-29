Missing Hiker Walks Out Of Tararua Forest Park

A hiker reported missing yesterday in the Tararua Forest Park has walked themselves out this morning.

The man was reported missing overdue from a day hike at 6.30pm.

A Land SAR team was deployed yesterday and resumed their search early this morning.

Helicopters were deployed to aid in the search as well as an additional Land SAR team accompanied by dog units.

The man is safe and well.

