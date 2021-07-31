Man Dies Following Water Incident At Castlepoint

A man has died following a water incident at Castlepoint in the Wairarapa

today.

Emergency services were notified that a person was in the sea off the coast

of Castlepoint just after 1.45pm.

A rescue operation was undertaken by a boat in the area however efforts to

revive the man were unsuccessful.

Police will make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

© Scoop Media

