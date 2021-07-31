Man Dies Following Water Incident At Castlepoint
Saturday, 31 July 2021, 6:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a water incident at Castlepoint
in the Wairarapa
today.
Emergency services were
notified that a person was in the sea off the coast
of
Castlepoint just after 1.45pm.
A rescue operation was
undertaken by a boat in the area however efforts
to
revive the man were unsuccessful.
Police will
make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the
coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more